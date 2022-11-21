© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Grand Canyon Indian Garden renamed to Havasupai Gardens

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published November 21, 2022 at 7:13 AM MST
Havasupai Gardens during peak fall colors.

Indian Garden at Grand Canyon National Park will now be named Havasupai Gardens.

National Park Service officials say the U.S. Board of Geographic Names unanimously approved the name change earlier this month on behalf of the Havasupai Tribe.

The location is culturally significant to the Havasupai people. However, the National Park Service instituted policies that forced the Havasupai people from the spot and the last resident was forcibly removed in 1928. Havasupai people continued to live and work within Grand Canyon National Park despite the forced removal from the inner canyon.

Havasupai Chairman Thomas Siyuja, Sr. says the renaming of the sacred place will “finally right that wrong.”

Park service officials say efforts are already underway to update signage, website and other materials with the new name.

The Havasupai Tribe and NPS are planning a rededication ceremony for Spring 2023.

KNAU STAFF
