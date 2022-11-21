Prescribed burns planned on Prescott National Forest

Officials on the Prescott National Forest plan multiple prescribed burns on Bradshaw and Verde ranger districts in the coming weeks.

This week crews will monitor debris piles near Lynx Lake from a burn last week and eventually begin more ignitions next week.

Next Monday managers will continue maintenance treatments on about 415 acres on another parcel near Lynx Lake south of Highway 69.

They ask people not to park at the Ranch trailhead and other areas and say the work will produce smoke visible from Chino Valley, Prescott, Prescott Valley and Dewey-Humboldt.

In addition, crews plan a broadcast burn on Dec. 1 on Mingus Mountain that’ll also likely to produce visible smoke.

For more information, see the Prescott National Forests Twitter or Facebook pages.