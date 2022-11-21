© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
KNAU and Arizona News

Prescribed burns planned on Prescott National Forest

Published November 21, 2022
Published November 21, 2022 at 3:06 PM MST
Observatory Mesa Burn
Ryan Heinsius/KNAU
/
Fire personnel conduct a prescribed burn on Observatory Mesa in Flagstaff Nov. 2, 2021 as part of the Flagstaff Prescribed Fire Training Exchange.

Officials on the Prescott National Forest plan multiple prescribed burns on Bradshaw and Verde ranger districts in the coming weeks.

This week crews will monitor debris piles near Lynx Lake from a burn last week and eventually begin more ignitions next week.

Next Monday managers will continue maintenance treatments on about 415 acres on another parcel near Lynx Lake south of Highway 69.

They ask people not to park at the Ranch trailhead and other areas and say the work will produce smoke visible from Chino Valley, Prescott, Prescott Valley and Dewey-Humboldt.

In addition, crews plan a broadcast burn on Dec. 1 on Mingus Mountain that’ll also likely to produce visible smoke.

For more information, see the Prescott National Forests Twitter or Facebook pages.

