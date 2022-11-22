© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Jeff Bezos foundation awards $2.5M grant to Flagstaff Shelter Services

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published November 22, 2022 at 3:04 PM MST
Jeff Bezos
AP Photo/Cliff Owen, File
/
In this Sept. 13, 2018, file photo Jeff Bezos, Amazon founder and CEO, speaks at The Economic Club of Washington's Milestone Celebration in Washington.

Flagstaff Shelter Services has received a $2.5 million grant from a foundation started by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

It marks the largest private gift that the local nonprofit, which serves those experiencing homelessness, has ever received.

The Day 1 Families Fund was founded in 2018 and benefits groups that work to move unsheltered families to permanent housing with services.

Flagstaff Shelter Services’ director Ross Schaefer called the grant a “new chapter” for the organization and says it’ll allow them to significantly scale up their efforts to combat family homelessness.

A bulk of the grant will be used to purchase a hotel and convert it into a long-term housing facility and hire more staff.

The Day 1 Fund has provided 170 grants totaling more than $520 million in the last five years.

KNAU and Arizona News Flagstaff Shelter ServiceshomelessnessLocal News
