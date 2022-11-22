Kris Mayes comes out ahead in Arizona AG race, recount triggered

Kris Mayes has won the closest contest in Arizona history for statewide office, defeating Republican nominee Abe Hamadeh for attorney general by just 510 votes.

But the win doesn’t signal the end of the election as the narrow margin triggers an automatic recount under state law. A new recount is automatically conducted if the margin between two candidates is .5% or less.

The race for superintendent of public instruction will also go to a recount as Republican Tom Horne leads Democratic incumbent Kathy Hoffman by less than 9,000 votes.

That cannot happen until after the votes are formally canvassed on December 5.

All other statewide races and ballot measures have already been decided.