Coconino supervisors set to certify election Monday

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published November 23, 2022 at 3:54 PM MST
A sign directs voters to the polls on Northern Arizona University's Flagstaff campus during primary Election Day on Tue, Aug. 2, 2022.

The Coconino County Board of Supervisors will hold a special session Monday to canvas the results from this month’s midterm election.

The process will certify the vote and confirm that every ballot cast was counted and then transfer the results to the state.

In Arizona, boards of all 15 counties canvass election results after all necessary audits have been performed and election staff has addressed any discrepancies.

Coconino County Elections will be involved in the statewide recounts for attorney general and school superintendent since votes for both races fell within a half-percent margin.

Republican-led boards in Mohave and Cochise counties have delayed canvasing their results, as Democrats won elections for governor, secretary of state and U.S. Senate.

