Navajo presidential race results officially certified

Buu Nygren and Richelle Montoya were officially certified as the winners of the Navajo Nation General Election presidential and vice-presidential race yesterday.

The Navajo Board of Election Supervisors unanimously approved the win during their Tuesday meeting.

Nygren defeated incumbent Jonathan Nez in the election earlier this month.

They will take an oath of office and officially assume their new positions at an inauguration in Window Rock on January 10, 2023.