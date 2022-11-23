© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Navajo presidential race results officially certified

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published November 23, 2022 at 5:31 AM MST
Buu Nygren
William C. Weaver IV
/
AP Photo
Buu Nygren announces his win for the Navajo Nation president as he reads tabulated votes from chapter houses across the reservation at his campaign's watch party at the Navajo Nation fairgrounds in Window Rock, Ariz., on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.

Buu Nygren and Richelle Montoya were officially certified as the winners of the Navajo Nation General Election presidential and vice-presidential race yesterday.

The Navajo Board of Election Supervisors unanimously approved the win during their Tuesday meeting.

Nygren defeated incumbent Jonathan Nez in the election earlier this month.

They will take an oath of office and officially assume their new positions at an inauguration in Window Rock on January 10, 2023.

