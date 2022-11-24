Sedona invests in affordable housing

The City of Sedona purchased a $1.5 million property with hopes of using it for affordable housing.

The Sedona Red Rock News reports the Sedona City Council approved the purchase of a property at 2250 Shelby Drive during a recent meeting.

It’s part of the Sunset Live/Work Community Focus Area Plan, an addendum to the broader Sedona Community Plan, which envisions incrementally developing the neighborhood to create a sense of community and an area for residents to live.

A major emphasis of the plan is to develop affordable housing so that the city’s workforce can live in town without having to commute.

Sedona struggles with providing enough affordable housing options for residents in a community flooded with short-term vacation rentals.

Construction of a new development on the site is anticipated to begin by August