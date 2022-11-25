© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Midterms free of feared chaos as voting experts look to 2024

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published November 25, 2022 at 5:54 AM MST
2022 elections
Ross D. Franklin
/
AP Photo
A voting sign points voters in the right direction to drop off ballots in Phoenix, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022

Fears of aggressive poll watchers sowing chaos at polling stations or conservative groups trying to intimidate votes didn't materialize on Election Day as many election officials and voting rights experts had feared.

Voting proceeded smoothly across most of the U.S., with a few exceptions of scattered disruptions.

There were no clear indications that new voting laws in some Republican-leaning states disenfranchised voters on a wide scale.

Overall, Election Day went better than many expected. But groups focused on threats to American democracy say the biggest challenge is still ahead: the 2024 presidential race.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News KNAU and Arizona newsstate and local newsArizona elections2022 Election
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press