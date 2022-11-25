Midterms free of feared chaos as voting experts look to 2024

Fears of aggressive poll watchers sowing chaos at polling stations or conservative groups trying to intimidate votes didn't materialize on Election Day as many election officials and voting rights experts had feared.

Voting proceeded smoothly across most of the U.S., with a few exceptions of scattered disruptions.

There were no clear indications that new voting laws in some Republican-leaning states disenfranchised voters on a wide scale.

Overall, Election Day went better than many expected. But groups focused on threats to American democracy say the biggest challenge is still ahead: the 2024 presidential race.