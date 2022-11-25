Tree removed in wildfire project to be used as state Capitol Christmas tree

A tree removed from the Coconino National Forest as part of a fuel reduction project will serve as this year’s Christmas tree at the Arizona state Capitol.

A spokesperson for the Arizona Department of Fire and Forestry Management says the 30-foot Douglas Fir was tagged for removal as part of one of the fuel mitigation projects conducted across the state to protect communities at risk of wildland fires.

However, they decided to give it a new job as the Capitol Christmas tree. The tree was decorated earlier this week and will be on display at the Capitol’s executive tower lobby.

The Capitol Christmas Tree lighting ceremony will take place on Dec. 5.