Body found in search for missing Flagstaff couple who went missing in Mexico

A body has been found during the search for a Flagstaff couple reported missing after they went sea kayaking in Puerto Peñasco, Mexico on Thanksgiving.

Officials say Corey Allen and Yeon-Su Kim Allen were kayaking with their daughter on Thursday. Allen took his daughter back to shore when strong winds and currents appeared.

He then went back out to help Kim, and the couple or their kayaks hadn't been seen since, according to the GoFundMe.

Kim’s body was recovered Sunday following days of search and rescue efforts. Kim was the executive director of the School of Forestry at Northern Arizona University. She joined the university in 1998 and has served as the school’s executive director since 2021.

The search for Allen, who’s a local real estate agent, is set to continue Monday. The couple has two children.