KNAU and Arizona News

Prescott National Forest conducting prescribed burns

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio
Published November 28, 2022 at 2:33 PM MST
Fire officials on the Prescott National Forest are conducting a series of debris pile burns today.

The work is taking place south of Lynx Lake and throughout the Prescott Basin.

Smoke is expected to be highly visible throughout the area, including in Chino Valley, Prescott, Prescott Valley and Dewey-Humboldt, but will be short in duration.

The aim of the burns is to reduce hazardous forest fuels following thinning projects and to lower the danger of catastrophic wildfire.

Meanwhile, managers have canceled other prescribed burns planned on the Bradshaw Ranger District Monday and on Mingus Mountain Thursday.

More information on the ignitions is on the Prescott National Forest’s Twitter and Facebook pages.

