Sedona sees decline in tourism

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published November 28, 2022 at 6:02 AM MST
Photo by J. Patokal
Sedona officials say the recent decline in tourism is expected to continue into 2024.

Tourism rates dropped by 10% in recent months.

Sedona Red Rock News reports that the latest figures from the city of Sedona and the Sedona Chamber of Commerce suggest that the post-pandemic economic boom has ended and that tourism will decline steadily into 2024.

During a recent city council meeting, officials said hotel occupancy rates saw a downturn this year while costs for businesses continue to rise. Occupancy rates are up nationwide, including by nearly 10% in Coconino County.

However, both Sedona and Yavapai County were impacted by the decline compared to the previous fiscal year.

