Eight Arizona counties report high COVID-19 transmission

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published November 29, 2022 at 3:03 PM MST
A BinaxNOW rapid Covid-19 test made by Abbott Laboratories rests on a table.

Eight Arizona counties are reporting high COVID-19 transmission rates.

They include Navajo, Apache, Gila and Pima counties.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, several others are in medium transition and no Arizona counties are currently reporting low community levels.

Arizona is the only state in the nation with no counties reporting low levels of the virus.

Under high transmission, the CDC recommends all people wear masks in public indoor settings.

Arizona Department of Health Services officials say COVID cases have been increasing across the country in recent weeks and they recommend all people receive vaccinates and boosters.

Health officials also say the flu and the respiratory syncytial virus are also active in Arizona.

