KNAU and Arizona News

I-17 overnight closures between Anthem and Sunset Point to continue for eight months

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published November 29, 2022 at 6:22 AM MST
Drivers should expect major delays on Interstate 17 between Anthem Way and Sunset Point starting Wednesday night.

The Arizona Department of Transportation plans to close the stretch of the interstate from 10 to 11 p.m. on both Wednesday and Thursday as crews conduct controlled rock blasting.

Crews will be narrowing I-17 to a single lane in both directions at 7 p.m. and then fully close the highway after 10 p.m.

ADOT says the full closures will take place two to three times a week Monday through Thursday for the next eight months.

The work is part of the I-17 Improvement Project to help alleviate congestion and improve safety on the interstate.

