© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Arizona childhood vaccination rates at a low

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published November 30, 2022 at 6:39 AM MST
Ahead of FDA approval of a COVID-19 vaccine, employers are weighing whether to impose vaccine mandates.

Childhood vaccination rates in Arizona are lower than at any point in the past decade.

Out of nearly 1,000 Arizona schools with kindergarten classes, about 60% had decreases in students considered immune from measles, mumps and rubella between 2018 and 2021, according to an analysis of school vaccination data from the Arizona Center for Investigative Reporting.

The drop in rates follows a years-long decline in immunizations among Arizona students overall. Experts say the decrease puts residents of all ages at heightened risk of infection from largely preventable communicable diseases.

AZCIR partially attributes to drop to missed medical care during the COVID-19 pandemic in addition to a reluctance by the Arizona Department of Health Services to address rising rates of personal belief vaccine exemptions.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News state and local newsKNAU and Arizona newsKIDS VACCINEvaccinationarizona educationArizona Department of Health
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF