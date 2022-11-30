© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Biden making new commitments at Tribal Nations Summit

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published November 30, 2022 at 6:55 AM MST
Biden Tribal Nations Summit
Evan Vucci
/
AP Photo
President Joe Biden speaks during a Tribal Nations Summit during Native American Heritage Month, in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus, on Nov. 15, 2021, in Washington. Biden speaks to the 2022 summit on Nov. 30, 2022.

The Biden administration is making new commitments to Native American nations at the first in-person summit on tribal affairs in six years.

The changes include uniform standards for federal agencies to consult with tribes, a plan to revitalize Native languages and efforts to strengthen tribal rights in existing treaties with the U.S. government.

The two-day White House Tribal Nations Summit begins Wednesday in Washington, D.C. President Joe Biden is scheduled to address the summit on Wednesday.

The summit coincides with National Native American Heritage Month, which is celebrated in November.

Leaders and representatives from hundreds of Native American tribes are expected to attend.

