© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Federal program to assist tribes impacted by climate change announced

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published November 30, 2022 at 1:54 PM MST
Tribes Climate Change
Diana Haecker/Associated Press
/
An abandoned house at the west end of Shishmaref, Alaska, that slid during a storm in 2005. Residents have voted in favor of relocating the community to the mainland.

The Biden administration has announced a new fund to assist tribal communities that’ve been severely impacted by climate change.

The Voluntary Community-Driven Relocation program is led by the U.S. Interior Department and will commit $115 million to 11 tribes for relocation efforts and adaptation planning.

Many of the Indigenous communities are in Alaska and face wildfires, typhoons and other extreme weather.

Officials say Alaska Native villages are particularly vulnerable climate-related environmental hazards like sea-level rise and coastal erosion and up to $5 billion will be needed over the next 50 years to address the needs.

The announcement was made during Wednesday’s White House Tribal Nations Summit.

The funds come from last year’s Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News TribesINDIGENOUS PEOPLESclimate changeU.S. Department of the Interiorbiden administration
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF