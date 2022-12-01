Appellate court mulls future of abortion in Arizona

A three-judge panel in Tucson is considering the future of abortion access in Arizona.

The Arizona Court of Appeals heard arguments Wednesday on the validity and application of a near-total ban from 1864 and whether it can coexist with a 15-week ban passed this year.

The court took on the case after a trial judge in September removed a nearly 50-year-old injunction blocking the Civil War-era abortion ban, effectively reinstating it and threatening abortion providers across the state with two to five years in prison, after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade.

Planned Parenthood of Arizona appealed the ruling to the Court of Appeals.

The court is expected to make a ruling in the coming weeks.