KNAU and Arizona News

Appellate court mulls future of abortion in Arizona

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published December 1, 2022 at 6:09 AM MST
Abortion protest
Ross D. Franklin
/
AP Photo
Thousands of protesters march around the Arizona Capitol in protest after the Supreme Court decision to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade abortion decision Friday, June 24, 2022, in Phoenix.

A three-judge panel in Tucson is considering the future of abortion access in Arizona.

The Arizona Court of Appeals heard arguments Wednesday on the validity and application of a near-total ban from 1864 and whether it can coexist with a 15-week ban passed this year.

The court took on the case after a trial judge in September removed a nearly 50-year-old injunction blocking the Civil War-era abortion ban, effectively reinstating it and threatening abortion providers across the state with two to five years in prison, after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade.

Planned Parenthood of Arizona appealed the ruling to the Court of Appeals.

The court is expected to make a ruling in the coming weeks.

