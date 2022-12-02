© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Cochise County finally certifies election after judge's order

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published December 2, 2022 at 5:58 AM MST
Cochise County voting
Ariana Drehsler
/
AFP via Getty Images
A man walks out after casting his vote on Election Day 2020 in Tombstone, Ariz., in Cochise County.

Cochise County has certified its midterm election results after blowing past the deadline in state law.

The Cochise County Board of Supervisors voted Thursday to follow the orders of a judge who ruled that they broke the law when they refused to sign off on the vote count by this week’s deadline.

Two Republicans on Cochise County’s three-member board of supervisors did not cite any problems with the election results as a reason to delay.

Rather, they say they weren’t satisfied that the machines used to tabulate ballots were properly certified for use in elections, though state and federal election officials have said they were.

state and local newsArizona elections2022 Electionvoting rights
Associated Press
