© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Arizona to certify 2022 election today in statewide canvass

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published December 5, 2022 at 5:16 AM MST
Voting_Maricopa.jpg
Ross D. Franklin | Associated Press
/

The official statewide canvass of the Nov. 8 general election is scheduled for 10 a.m. today.

It marks the official determination of the election results with the candidates for federal, state and legislative offices publicly declared. It also declares which ballot propositions passed.

Typically, the event doesn’t garner much public interest, but recent controversy over election processes and some close results have thrust the typically procedural event into the spotlight.

According to Arizona state law, the canvass must happen on the fourth Monday after the election, which is today.

The results come from all of Arizona’s 15 counties.

However, three races will have to undergo an automatic recount as the final totals fell below the threshold required by state law. Those races include the state superintendent of public instruction, the state attorney general and a House of Representatives seat in Chandler.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News KNAU and Arizona newsstate and local news2022 ElectionArizona electionsattorney general
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF