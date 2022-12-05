Arizona to certify 2022 election today in statewide canvass

The official statewide canvass of the Nov. 8 general election is scheduled for 10 a.m. today.

It marks the official determination of the election results with the candidates for federal, state and legislative offices publicly declared. It also declares which ballot propositions passed.

Typically, the event doesn’t garner much public interest, but recent controversy over election processes and some close results have thrust the typically procedural event into the spotlight.

According to Arizona state law, the canvass must happen on the fourth Monday after the election, which is today.

The results come from all of Arizona’s 15 counties.

However, three races will have to undergo an automatic recount as the final totals fell below the threshold required by state law. Those races include the state superintendent of public instruction, the state attorney general and a House of Representatives seat in Chandler.