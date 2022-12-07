© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Memorial service for Flagstaff couple Yeon-Su Kim and Corey Allen set

Published December 7, 2022 at 4:40 AM MST
Corey Allen and Yeon-Su Kim Allen
Courtesy
/
GoFundMe
Corey Allen and Yeon-Su Kim Allen went missing during a wind event while sea kayaking in Rocky Point Mexico on Thanksgiving Day 2022.

A memorial service will be held this Saturday for the Flagstaff couple who went missing during a wind event while sea kayaking in Rocky Point Mexico on Thanksgiving Day.

The memorial for Yeon-Su Kim and Corey Allen is set for 1 p.m. in the Cline Library Assembly Hall at Northern Arizona University. School officials say anyone from the NAU community, Flagstaff and others who knew the couple are welcome to attend.

The event will also be livestreamed via Zoom. The couple were longtime Flagstaff residents and have two children.

Kim was the executive director of Northern Arizona University’s School of Forestry and Allen was a local real estate agent.

Visit https://news.nau.edu/memorial-service-for-yeon-su-kim-and-corey-allen/ for more information.

