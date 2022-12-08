Coconino County approves applications for $30M in grants for Pipeline Fire flood mitigation

Coconino County flood officials have approved applications for more than $30 million in federal grants for flood mitigation projects.

The three proposals sent to the Federal Emergency Management Agency include engineering and construction of measures in the Schultz and Pipeline Fire flood area.

Officials say much of the work would be slated for the Government Tank Flood Corridor, which includes the Doney Park area northeast of Flagstaff.

It was one of the most heavily impacted areas by flooding from last summer’s Pipeline Fire, which eroded natural channels and deposited thousands of tons of sediment and debris in neighborhoods downstream of the burn area and damaged homes.

Officials say about $120 million in total funding will be needed for long-term flood mitigation.

The fire last summer burned nine watersheds on the San Francisco Peaks and triggered 45 major flood events.

There is no timeline for the FEMA grants and no guarantee that the county will receive them. The funding can take years to move through the grant process.