Pile burns to continue on Coconino National Forest

Coconino National Forest officials say they’ll continue three large pile burns in the coming days.

The Flagstaff Ranger District will start ignitions about five miles north of the city and just northwest of Mormon Lake on Sunday or Monday.

The work will depend of weather conditions. Officials say two piles associated with the Flagstaff Watershed Protection project consist of woody material left over from mechanical treatments.

Smoke will be visible from Flagstaff as well as U.S. Highways 89 and 180.

The Dairy Springs pile burn near Mormon Lake will take place near private residences and smoke could impact Lake Mary Road and Mormon Lake Village in the evening hours as it settles.

Large piles typically must be burned when there’s snow on the ground or in wet conditions.