© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Pile burns to continue on Coconino National Forest

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published December 9, 2022 at 3:05 PM MST
Prescribed burn
Melissa Sevigny
/
KNAU
Firefighters monitor a fall 2018 prescribed burn on the Gus Pearson Experimental Forest. The long-running experimental site north of Flagstaff was thinned 30 years ago and is burned every four years.

Coconino National Forest officials say they’ll continue three large pile burns in the coming days.

The Flagstaff Ranger District will start ignitions about five miles north of the city and just northwest of Mormon Lake on Sunday or Monday.

The work will depend of weather conditions. Officials say two piles associated with the Flagstaff Watershed Protection project consist of woody material left over from mechanical treatments.

Smoke will be visible from Flagstaff as well as U.S. Highways 89 and 180.

The Dairy Springs pile burn near Mormon Lake will take place near private residences and smoke could impact Lake Mary Road and Mormon Lake Village in the evening hours as it settles.

Large piles typically must be burned when there’s snow on the ground or in wet conditions.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News Prescribed burnsWildfire NewsFire Season 2022Coconino National ForestLocal News
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF