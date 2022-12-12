© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Bureau of Reclamation to temporarily reduce releases from Davis Dam

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published December 12, 2022 at 7:28 AM MST
U.S. Bureau of Reclamation
The Davis Dam is located on the Colorado River near Laughlin, Nevada.

The Bureau of Reclamation will reduce water releases from Davis Dam this week.

Releases at the dam will slow to approximately 2,200 cubic feet per second from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and again from Dec. 20 through 22.

Water levels below Davis Dam will drop, exposing the banks of the river channel. Reclamation officials warned that access to the Colorado River below the dam will be limited and river users should exercise extra caution as lower than normal river flows may expose or create natural hazards, like sandbars and unstable riverbanks. Floating or submerged debris or other unfamiliar obstacles may also pose potential hazards.

Officials say the reduced flows come from a request from Bullhead City and Laughlin. It’s part of an ongoing caddyfish abatement study being conducted to combat the species.

The experiments are designed to maximize benefits to Colorado River communities while considering water delivery requirements and impacts to hydropower production and recreation.

