Highways in northern Arizona reopen following snowstorm

Northern Arizona’s major highways have reopened following Monday's snowstorm.

The Arizona Department of Transportation closed Interstate 17 early this morning because of multiple disabled vehicles as the region received several inches of accumulation.

ADOT also closed I-40 near Seligman for much of the morning because of numerous crashes.

Photos posted online showed multiple semi-trucks blocking the highway in both directions.

The agency says snowplows are working round-the-clock and potentially hazardous driving conditions remain.

ADOT officials urge people to delay non-essential travel.

For the most up to date traffic info, see az511.gov or call 511.

According to the National Weather Service, the San Francisco Peaks received a foot of snow, 9 inches at Forest Lakes, 8 inches in Munds Park, 7 inches in Kachina Village, 6.5 inches at the South Rim of the Grand Canyon, 6.4 inches at the Flagstaff airport, 6 inches in Williams, and 5.6 inches in Bellemont.