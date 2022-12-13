© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Coconino County arts organizations receive $320,000 in state funds

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published December 13, 2022 at 1:52 PM MST
Hopi Festival
Hopi Arts and Education Association
/
Hopi dancers perform at the Hopi Arts & Cultural Festival.

The Arizona Commission on the Arts has allocated more than $320,000 to programs in Coconino County.

More than 20 Flagstaff-based arts organizations including Theatrikos Theatre Co., the Museum of Northern Arizona, and the Hopi Arts and Cultural Festival will receive funds from the public agency. In addition, $18,000 will go to the Grand Canyon Music Festival.

In all, the state of Arizona has awarded more than 320 grants totaling nearly $5 million in 12 counties to organizations, festivals and arts learning programs.

Last year’s state budget included the one-time allocation to the Commission on the Arts, which officials say is a significant boost in funding.

An additional $270,000 will be announced in the spring for professional and artistic development for working artists and arts professionals.

