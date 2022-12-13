© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Forest roads close near Flagstaff amid snowy conditions

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published December 13, 2022 at 2:09 PM MST
Coconino National Forest officials are closing several forest roads in the Flagstaff Ranger District this week because of snowy and wet conditions.

It follows the recent winter storm that brought several inches to many high-elevation mountain areas.

The closures are designed for visitor safety and to protect forest roads during inclement weather.

Roads including 151, 418 and others along U-S Highway 180 near Flagstaff that’ve received snow will close by Friday.

Others off Interstates 40 and 17 like Schnebly Hill Road will also be off limits to the public for the season.

A list of road closures on the Flagstaff Ranger District can be found on the Coconino National Forest's website.

Officials say further closures are expected in the coming months.

Heavy vehicles can cause damage and soil erosion and officials urge drivers to avoid forest roads that are wet or icy regardless of closure status.

