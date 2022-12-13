© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Ohio man charged with threatening Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published December 13, 2022 at 6:00 AM MST
hobbs.jpg
AP
/
AP Photo
Katie Hobbs

An Ohio man is facing federal charges after he allegedly sent threatening messages to Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs.

Joshua Russell, 44, is charged in federal court with making interstate threats.

Cleveland.com reports Russell was arrested Thursday and made his first appearance Monday in Cleveland.

Officials say Russell left Hobbs three threatening voicemails in the days following the 2020 election.

Hobbs, who recently won the race for Arizona’s next governor, has been the target of countless threatening messages since former President Donald Trump’s loss in the state.

Officials say Russell’s case will likely be transferred to Arizona.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News KNAU and Arizona newsstate and local newsArizona electionsKatie Hobbsfederal courts
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF