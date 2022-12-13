Ohio man charged with threatening Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs

An Ohio man is facing federal charges after he allegedly sent threatening messages to Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs.

Joshua Russell, 44, is charged in federal court with making interstate threats.

Cleveland.com reports Russell was arrested Thursday and made his first appearance Monday in Cleveland.

Officials say Russell left Hobbs three threatening voicemails in the days following the 2020 election.

Hobbs, who recently won the race for Arizona’s next governor, has been the target of countless threatening messages since former President Donald Trump’s loss in the state.

Officials say Russell’s case will likely be transferred to Arizona.