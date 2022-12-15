© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Capitol Christmas tree part of Coconino forest thinning project

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published December 15, 2022 at 5:37 AM MST
2022 Cap Tree - Decorated.jpg
Courtesy
/
Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management
This year’s Arizona Capitol Christmas tree was pulled from a thinning project on the Coconino National Forest.

The Douglas Fir, which is on display in the lobby of the Arizona State Capitol, was harvested by the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management off the Mogollon Rim Ranger District of the Coconino National Forest as part of the Roosevelt Good Neighbor Authority Project earlier this year.

The Roosevelt GNA Project is part of the larger Cragin Watershed Protection Project, which plans to treat 64,000 acres of land to protect the municipal watershed and reduce wildfire risk for the Town of Payson.

The project also protects critical wildlife habitats, range resources and popular recreation areas. The tree can be viewed until December 31.

