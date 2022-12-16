NAU announces next steps for carbon neutrality by 2030

Northern Arizona University has announced steps for its goal to achieve carbon neutrality by 2030.

University President José Luis Cruz Rivera sent an email to university staff Thursday outlining the plan which he said will require intentional, institution-wide commitment.

It includes bringing on associate professor Erik Nielsen as chief sustainability officer to coordinate efforts across departments. NAU will also hire additional staff and launch a Sustainability Advisory Board in 2023.

In addition, the university will create a Green Seed Investment Fund to support initiatives to help meet its carbon neutrality target with an initial budget of $500,000.

Cruz Rivera announced the 2030 goal on Earth Day this year as he declared a climate emergency.

NAU had previously set a carbon neutrality goal of 2020, which it did not achieve.