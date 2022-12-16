PoetrySnaps! William Root: Query for Owl at Spring Equinox

In this week’s segment of KNAU's series PoetrySnaps!, poet William Root uses cold, snowy imagery and an encounter with an owl in his poem Query for Owl at Spring Equinox. Ever since he saw snow for the first time as a kid, Root has been fascinated with finding words to describe it.

William Root:

There had been a small snowfall and it was followed by a drizzly rain. I was just feeling miserably cold and shivering and so on. Then I heard an owl. And for some reason his ‘hoo hoo’ sounded like he was trying to tone himself up to get it right. That's like me trying to write a poem.

I've always been fascinated by the fact that birds, generally, come from dinosaurs, and I snuck that little bit of information into the poem. This is in honor of that owl.

QUERY FOR OWL AT SPRING EQUINOX

Rainpocks in

old snow,

black twigs

drenched

in lunar sheen.

Owl, from what perch tonight,

claw-clenched,

rinsed in drizzle,

will you drift that haggard single vowel

you’ve stolen from the moon?

* * *

Whichever humdrum suburb

you haunt,

your autumnal

presence—reminiscent of dry leaves

and warm fur twitching

in your grasp—

will occupy innumerable dreams

with grim wonder

as you cry your muted cry across the sleepers.

***

Puffed up like some Diogenes

overly aware

of your familiar errand,

your fingers gone to claws

on this endless quest,

your ancient eyes

lamps of their own,

you know perfectly well

we who begin as dreamers

close our lives

in sleep

and yet on those lips of horn

always the same question

asked in the same key.

***

Yours is the angelic race

from reptiles evolved,

winged raptors conjured

out of subtle cunning

and its curse.

From which

of the mineral-eyed

have you arisen, your scales

elongated into quills, your head

great as the moon

now warm-blooded in you, ravenous

for an answer to your query,

the insatiable rhetoric

of your unwringable neck?

* * *

Only your

Dry tongue, exposed

As you hiss

At us, hints

of your origin.

***

I ask you, Owl,

ask you

as new rain falls

on old snowpack

beneath twigs shrunken dark:

How far have you come?

How far do you mean to go?

About the poet:

William Root was born in a blizzard. He went on to work in a shipyard and a copper mine before becoming a professional poet. He is the author of more than a dozen poetry collections and is the recipient of Guggenheim and Rockefeller Fellowships. Root worked as an in-school-poet for several Native American schools in the western U.S. His work has been translated into more than 20 languages.

About the host:

Steven Law is a poet, journalist and educator based in Page, Arizona. He is the author of a collection of poems called Polished.

About the music:

Original music by Flagstaff-based band Pilcrowe.