Judge dismisses Finchem's 'frivolous' election lawsuit

A Maricopa County Superior Court Judge has rejected Mark Finchem’s attempt to overturn his recent election loss.

Finchem sought to overturn his loss last month to Democrat Adrian Fontes in the Secretary of State race.

The Republican, who lost by more than 120,000 votes, claimed Fontes only won because of massive election wrongdoing by the county and current Secretary of State Katie Hobbs.

He provided no evidence for his claims, yet Finchem wanted his loss overturned and a hand recount of all ballots.

Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Melissa Julian called the lawsuit “frivolous” and invited the attorneys for Hobbs and Fontes to file motions seeking sanctions against Finchem.