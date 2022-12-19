© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Judge dismisses Finchem's 'frivolous' election lawsuit

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published December 19, 2022 at 6:27 AM MST
Fontes Finchem
AP Photo
This combination of photos shows Arizona Republican Secretary of State candidate Mark Finchem on Sept. 22, 2022, in Phoenix, left, and Adrian Fontes, Democratic Secretary of State candidate on July 29, 2022, in Phoenix.

A Maricopa County Superior Court Judge has rejected Mark Finchem’s attempt to overturn his recent election loss.

Finchem sought to overturn his loss last month to Democrat Adrian Fontes in the Secretary of State race.

The Republican, who lost by more than 120,000 votes, claimed Fontes only won because of massive election wrongdoing by the county and current Secretary of State Katie Hobbs.

He provided no evidence for his claims, yet Finchem wanted his loss overturned and a hand recount of all ballots.

Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Melissa Julian called the lawsuit “frivolous” and invited the attorneys for Hobbs and Fontes to file motions seeking sanctions against Finchem.

