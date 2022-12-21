© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona judge to consider Kari Lake's stolen election claims

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published December 21, 2022 at 6:24 AM MST
Kari Lake
Matt York
/
AP Photo
Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake arrives to a rally with former President Donald Trump on Oct. 9, 2022, in Mesa, Ariz.

Kari Lake has claimed for weeks that her loss in the race for Arizona governor was illegitimate.

The former television anchor gets her long-sought opportunity to make her case to a judge this week during a two-day trial scheduled to begin on Wednesday.

She’ll have a chance to inspect ballots, call witnesses and introduce evidence in a bid to prove she was the rightful winner of the race, which Democrat Katie Hobbs won by just over 17,000 votes. She faces extremely long odds.

Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Peter Thompson said she must prove there was misconduct intended to deny her victory and affected enough Lake voters to alter the result.

