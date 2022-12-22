Arizona to dismantle makeshift border wall made of shipping containers

Gov. Doug Ducey agreed to tear down the makeshift border wall built out of old shipping containers Wednesday.

The announcement marks the end of the divisive border security effort that has faced months of protests and legal challenges.

The agreement came as part of a lawsuit filed last week by the Biden administration, which argued that the wall was constructed illegally on federal land.

Ducey ordered the steel shipping containers stacked up for miles along the southern border in response to what he said was the federal government’s failure to resolve the ongoing migrant crisis.

A spokesperson for Ducey told The New York Times that the Republic governor agreed to remove the shipping containers because federal officials were taking steps to build new permanent barriers to fill in the gaps in the existing border wall.

It’s not clear when crews will dismantle the makeshift wall and how much it will cost.