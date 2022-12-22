© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Ducey announces $26M for first responder, veteran charities

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published December 22, 2022 at 6:24 AM MST
Arizona is allocating $26 million to organizations devoted to the health and well-being of veterans and first responders.

Gov. Doug Ducey announced the funding Wednesday that will be split among three programs focused on mental health issues for those two groups.

Ducey says there needs to be an increase in options available for first responders and vets to care for themselves.

The three charities getting funding are Heal the Hero Foundation, Boulder Crest Foundation and Unite Us.

