Federal spending bill includes millions for northern Arizona flood mitigation

The U.S. Senate’s $1.7 trillion omnibus spending package that passed Thursday includes more than $40 million for watershed restoration following last summer’s Pipeline Fire.

Officials say the work is needed to lessen the catastrophic flooding seen in several communities in and near Flagstaff following the 26,000-acre wildfire.

According to Coconino County flood officials, the bill also includes an additional $50 million specifically for flood mitigation and other funds for non-flood-related projects.

The spending package, which is being considered by the U.S. House of Representatives Thursday, would also fund a broad array of other local drought contingency projects including water infrastructure improvements for Upper Moenkopi Village on the Hopi reservation and emergency response, education and health care access in northern Arizona.