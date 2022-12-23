Arizona law enforcement makes hundreds of DUI arrests during holidays

Arizona law enforcement has already made hundreds of DUI arrests so far this holiday season.

The Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety announced there were more than 14,000 traffic stops and 884 DUI arrests between December 1 and 20. Out of the DUI arrests, 126 were considered aggravated and at least 176 were for extreme DUI. Arizona’s legal limit for blood alcohol concentration is .15.

The office says their goal is to reduce crashes and injuries on Arizona streets and highways by enforcing DUI and traffic laws.