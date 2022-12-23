© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Arizona law enforcement makes hundreds of DUI arrests during holidays

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published December 23, 2022 at 1:22 PM MST
dui.jpg
Google Images
/

Arizona law enforcement has already made hundreds of DUI arrests so far this holiday season.

The Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety announced there were more than 14,000 traffic stops and 884 DUI arrests between December 1 and 20. Out of the DUI arrests, 126 were considered aggravated and at least 176 were for extreme DUI. Arizona’s legal limit for blood alcohol concentration is .15.

The office says their goal is to reduce crashes and injuries on Arizona streets and highways by enforcing DUI and traffic laws.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News arizona newsKNAU and Arizona newsDUIHolidays
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press