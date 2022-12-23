© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Arizona lawyers: Kari Lake election loss lawsuit lacks merit

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published December 23, 2022 at 7:08 AM MST
Lake.jpeg
LM Otero
/
AP Photo
Kari Lake speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Dallas, Aug. 5, 2022.

Lawyers for Arizona election officials say Republican Kari Lake didn’t offer evidence to back her claims of widespread, intentional misconduct on Election Day in challenging her loss to Democrat Katie Hobbs in the governor’s race.

A lawyer for Hobbs, who won by just over 17,000 votes, told a judge Thursday that Lake never established her claim that printer problems at Maricopa County polling places were intentional acts that would have changed the race’s outcome had they not occurred.

Lake’s attorneys say officials tried to downplay the effects of the printer problems in Maricopa County. Superior Court Judge Peter Thompson didn’t say when he would issue a ruling.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News state and local newsKNAU and Arizona newsArizona elections2022 ElectionMaricopa County
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press