Hamadeh loses Arizona Attorney General election lawsuit

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published December 23, 2022 at 1:18 PM MST
A judge has thrown out Republican Abraham Hamadeh’s challenge of election results in his race against Democrat Kris Mayes for Arizona attorney general.

A Mohave County Superior Court Judge concluded Hamadeh didn’t prove the errors in vote counting that he had alleged.

The ruling Friday came after Hamadeh’s attorney said his client hadn’t gained enough votes during his litigation to change the outcome of the election. Mayes finished 511 votes ahead of Hamadeh out of 2.5 million in one of the closest elections in state history.

In his lawsuit, Hamadeh alleged that problems with printers in Maricopa County led to a series of issues that disenfranchised voters.

Associated Press
