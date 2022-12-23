Navajo Nation authorities seeking missing man in Chinle
Authorities on the Navajo Nation are searching for a missing man last seen in Chinle.
Gerald Thinn, 58, was last seen on December 17 in Chinle. Official say he was wearing a gray Carhartt sweater and blue jeans with a black beanie and brown boots.
Thinn is 5-foot-9 inches tall and 210 pounds with brown hair and eyes. He is diabetic and in need of his medication.
He's been entered into the National Crime Information Center as a missing person.
Anyone with any information on Thinn’s whereabouts should contact the Navajo Police Department’s Chinle District at 928-674-2111.