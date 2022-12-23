© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Navajo Nation authorities seeking missing man in Chinle

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published December 23, 2022 at 6:40 AM MST
321564317_737164837824513_2504291035654597653_n.jpg
Navajo Nation Police Department

Authorities on the Navajo Nation are searching for a missing man last seen in Chinle.

Gerald Thinn, 58, was last seen on December 17 in Chinle. Official say he was wearing a gray Carhartt sweater and blue jeans with a black beanie and brown boots.

Thinn is 5-foot-9 inches tall and 210 pounds with brown hair and eyes. He is diabetic and in need of his medication.

He's been entered into the National Crime Information Center as a missing person.

Anyone with any information on Thinn’s whereabouts should contact the Navajo Police Department’s Chinle District at 928-674-2111.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News KNAU and Arizona newsstate and local newschinleMISSING PERSONnavajo police department
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF