PoetrySnaps! Austin Davis: Night Walk

In this week’s PoetrySnaps! segment, we hear from Arizona-based poet Austin Davis. His writing is often inspired by the outreach and advocacy work he does with people experiencing homelessness, addiction and mental health issues. During this holiday season of abundance, Davis’s poem Night Walk speaks to the need for humanity and kindness to all.

night walk

layla and her kids

sleep on a bridge

that frowns over the freeway

wrapped in blankets

on a yellow slab of foam

the baby is silent despite the sirens

cars whizz by below us

and i pass layla a smoke

so many people

are off to house parties and hookups

horror movies and football games,

her son jace says

he spits off the guardrail

the city put around the bridge

to stop people from jumping

it lands on a windshield

and he laughs and i laugh

and i smoke and he doesn’t

the car lessens to light

and i pretend i don’t hear jace

when he asks if joy

is a currency

we should spend

all at once

since we’re bound to be

robbed of it

one of these nights

About the poet:

Austin Davis is an Arizona-based poet and the founder of AZ Hugs For the Houseless, an outreach program that fosters dignity, respect and understanding of those living on the streets. Davis is the author of several poetry collections. His new book Compulsive Swim is set for release by Outcast Press in February of 2023.

About the host:

Steven Law is a poet, journalist and educator based in Page, Arizona. He is the author of a collection of poems called Polished.

About the music:

Original music by Flagstaff-based band Pilcrowe.