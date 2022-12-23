PoetrySnaps! Austin Davis: Night Walk
In this week’s PoetrySnaps! segment, we hear from Arizona-based poet Austin Davis. His writing is often inspired by the outreach and advocacy work he does with people experiencing homelessness, addiction and mental health issues. During this holiday season of abundance, Davis’s poem Night Walk speaks to the need for humanity and kindness to all.
night walk
layla and her kids
sleep on a bridge
that frowns over the freeway
wrapped in blankets
on a yellow slab of foam
the baby is silent despite the sirens
cars whizz by below us
and i pass layla a smoke
so many people
are off to house parties and hookups
horror movies and football games,
her son jace says
he spits off the guardrail
the city put around the bridge
to stop people from jumping
it lands on a windshield
and he laughs and i laugh
and i smoke and he doesn’t
the car lessens to light
and i pretend i don’t hear jace
when he asks if joy
is a currency
we should spend
all at once
since we’re bound to be
robbed of it
one of these nights
About the poet:
Austin Davis is an Arizona-based poet and the founder of AZ Hugs For the Houseless, an outreach program that fosters dignity, respect and understanding of those living on the streets. Davis is the author of several poetry collections. His new book Compulsive Swim is set for release by Outcast Press in February of 2023.
About the host:
Steven Law is a poet, journalist and educator based in Page, Arizona. He is the author of a collection of poems called Polished.
About the music:
Original music by Flagstaff-based band Pilcrowe.