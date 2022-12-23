© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

PoetrySnaps! Austin Davis: Night Walk

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Steven Law ,
Gillian Ferris
Published December 23, 2022 at 2:40 AM MST
austin davis.jpeg
Courtesy Austin Davis
/

In this week’s PoetrySnaps! segment, we hear from Arizona-based poet Austin Davis. His writing is often inspired by the outreach and advocacy work he does with people experiencing homelessness, addiction and mental health issues. During this holiday season of abundance, Davis’s poem Night Walk speaks to the need for humanity and kindness to all.

night walk

layla and her kids
sleep on a bridge
that frowns over the freeway

wrapped in blankets
on a yellow slab of foam
the baby is silent despite the sirens

cars whizz by below us
and i pass layla a smoke

so many people
are off to house parties and hookups
horror movies and football games,
her son jace says

he spits off the guardrail
the city put around the bridge
to stop people from jumping

it lands on a windshield
and he laughs and i laugh
and i smoke and he doesn’t

the car lessens to light
and i pretend i don’t hear jace
when he asks if joy

is a currency
we should spend
all at once

since we’re bound to be
robbed of it
one of these nights

About the poet:

Austin Davis is an Arizona-based poet and the founder of AZ Hugs For the Houseless, an outreach program that fosters dignity, respect and understanding of those living on the streets. Davis is the author of several poetry collections. His new book Compulsive Swim is set for release by Outcast Press in February of 2023.

About the host:

Steven Law is a poet, journalist and educator based in Page, Arizona. He is the author of a collection of poems called Polished.

About the music:

Original music by Flagstaff-based band Pilcrowe.

PoetrySnaps!

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News KNAU and Arizona newsNorthern Arizona Universitypoetrysnaps!mental healthhomelessnessaddiction
Steven Law
Steven Law is the co-producer of KNAU’s series PoetrySnaps! He is a poet, essayist, storyteller, and the author of Polished, a collection of poems about exploring the Colorado Plateau by foot and by raft. Steven is also a contributing writer for Panorama: the Journal of Intelligent Travel and The Lake Powell Chronicle. He has won numerous awards for his writing. Steven is the founder and producer of The Grand Circle Storytelling Festival. He is a Master of Sabaku Yoku meditation and lives in northern Arizona with his wife and two daughters.
See stories by Steven Law
Gillian Ferris
Gillian.Ferris@nau.edu
See stories by Gillian Ferris