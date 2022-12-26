Free Mountain Express to shuttle skiers to Arizona Snowbowl

A free new shuttle will transport snowers and skiers to Arizona Snowbowl every 30 minutes starting today.

The Mountain Line “Mountain Express” kicks off Monday with routes to the snow resort every 30 minutes.

It will run daily through January 1 and then on Saturdays and Sundays until February 26.

The route starts and ends at the Mountain Line Downtown Connection Center on Phoenix Avenue.

All buses will stop at Flagstaff High School on Kendrick Street, with a free park-n-ride lot available in the lots east of Kendrick between Sullivan and Elm streets. It will also stop at Mountain Line’s existing Route 5 stops on Highway 180.

Busses will depart from the Downtown Connection Center from 7:30 a.m. until 4:25 p.m.

Return busses will depart from the Hart Prairie Lodge every 30 minutes until 5:30 p.m.