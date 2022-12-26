© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Water bills for tribes in Arizona to head to President Biden

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published December 26, 2022 at 6:09 AM MST
Grand Canyon Colorado River
John Locher
/
AP Photo
Alyssa Chubbuck, left, and Dan Bennett embrace while watching the sunset at Guano Point overlooking the Colorado River on the Hualapai reservation Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, in northwestern Arizona.

Three bills that would improve access to water for some tribes in Arizona amid an unrelenting drought are now poised for President Joe Biden’s desk.

The U.S. House approved the legislation on Thursday, just a few days after the U.S. Senate did. One measure would give the Colorado River Indian Tribes the ability to lease water from the Colorado River in Arizona.

Another would settle the Hualapai Tribe’s claims to water from the river and provide federal funding for infrastructure to deliver it.

A third bill would amend a 2010 water rights settlement for the White Mountain Apache Tribe in eastern Arizona to authorize more federal funding for a rural water system and dam.

KNAU and Arizona News colorado riverKNAU and Arizona newsstate and local newsarizona waterBidenHualapai TribeWhite Mountain Apache Tribe
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press