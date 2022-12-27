New Mexico allocates grants from Gold King Mine spill settlement

Six entities impacted by the 2015 Gold King Mine spill will share roughly $4 million in grants from a settlement. That’s according to the New Mexico Attorney General’s office.

The outgoing Attorney General announced earlier this month that nearly $4.3 million will be divided among the San Juan County cities of Aztec and Farmington, the San Juan Soil and Water Conservation District, the state tourism department and the NMSU Extension Office.

All will receive six-figure grants.

The funds stem from the overall $32 million settlement reached in June of this year between New Mexico and the U.S. government.

The spill released 3 million gallons of wastewater into three Southwestern rivers.