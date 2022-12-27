© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

New Mexico allocates grants from Gold King Mine spill settlement

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published December 27, 2022 at 2:37 PM MST
gold-king-mine-spill.jpg
CREDIT JERRY MCBRIDE/THE DURANGO HERALD
/

Six entities impacted by the 2015 Gold King Mine spill will share roughly $4 million in grants from a settlement. That’s according to the New Mexico Attorney General’s office.

The outgoing Attorney General announced earlier this month that nearly $4.3 million will be divided among the San Juan County cities of Aztec and Farmington, the San Juan Soil and Water Conservation District, the state tourism department and the NMSU Extension Office.
All will receive six-figure grants.

The funds stem from the overall $32 million settlement reached in June of this year between New Mexico and the U.S. government.

The spill released 3 million gallons of wastewater into three Southwestern rivers.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News KNAU and Arizona newsGold King Mine Spillsan juan riverNew Mexico
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press