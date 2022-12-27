© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

One dead, two missing after fall through ice on Woods Canyon Lake

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published December 27, 2022 at 5:48 AM MST
Coconino County Search and Rescue

At least one person is dead and two others still missing after the group fell through the ice while trying to walk across the frozen Woods Canyon Lake on the Mogollon Rim Monday.

Authorities with the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office say the group contained two men and a woman.

Deputies attempted lifesaving measures on the woman after they pulled her out of the water, but she was pronounced dead. Cold water searchers from both the Coconino and Gila County sheriff’s offices searched for the lake for the two missing men alongside the Department of Public Safety.

However, search crews were unable to find the men Monday and the search is expected to continue Tuesday.

