Southwest cancels more flights following massive winter storm, feds to investigate

Southwest Airlines scrubbed thousands of flights again in the aftermath of the massive winter storm that wrecked Christmas travel plans across the U.S.

The federal government said it would investigate why the company lagged so far behind other carriers.

A day after most U.S. airlines had recovered from the storm, Southwest called off 2,500 more flights on the East Coast by midday Tuesday.

The FlightAware tracking service reported that those flights accounted for more than 80 percent of the 3,000 trips that were canceled nationwide Tuesday. The airline also scrubbed 2,500 flights for Wednesday and nearly 1,000 for Thursday.

Phoenix’s Sky Harbor International Airport is a hub for Southwest Airlines.