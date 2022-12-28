7 injured after Grand Canyon tour helicopter makes "hard-landing" near Las Vegas

Seven people were injured when a Grand Canyon tour helicopter made a hard-landing at a Las Vegas-area airport. The incident happened Tuesday afternoon at the Boulder City Municipal Airport.

Officials say the pilot and six passengers were taken to hospitals in Las Vegas and suburban Henderson for treatment of injuries not considered life-threatening.

Investigators identified the aircraft operator as Las Vegas-based Papillon Grand Canyon Helicopter air tours. The company didn't immediately respond Wednesday to a telephone message from the Associated Press.

