City of Flagstaff's annual Christmas tree recycling begins in January

The City of Flagstaff Sustainability Office and Solid Waste Section will begin recycling Christmas trees in January, 2023.

The city will offer curbside pickup of real trees January 2 through 6 as long as they’re placed on the curb by 6 a.m. Monday and are free of any decorations.

Un-decorated trees can also be dropped off at Thorpe or Highland parks, as well as the Jay Lively Activity Center from January 2 through 3, 2023.

Flagstaff officials say the Christmas trees will be chipped and then used in city parks and other beautification projects.