© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

City of Flagstaff's annual Christmas tree recycling begins in January

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published December 28, 2022 at 1:18 PM MST
Christmas tree

The City of Flagstaff Sustainability Office and Solid Waste Section will begin recycling Christmas trees in January, 2023.

The city will offer curbside pickup of real trees January 2 through 6 as long as they’re placed on the curb by 6 a.m. Monday and are free of any decorations.

Un-decorated trees can also be dropped off at Thorpe or Highland parks, as well as the Jay Lively Activity Center from January 2 through 3, 2023.

Flagstaff officials say the Christmas trees will be chipped and then used in city parks and other beautification projects.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News KNAU and Arizona newsCity of FlagstaffChristmas treesrecycling
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF