Ex-Arizona Border Patrol agent sentenced for drug trafficking, bribery

A former U.S. Border Patrol agent in Arizona has been sentenced to more than a dozen years in prison for trafficking drugs and taking bribes on the job.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona in Tucson said in a news release that 36-year-old Ramon Antonio Monreal-Rodriguez was sentenced earlier this month.

A federal judge during a Dec. 14 hearing ordered Monreal-Rodriguez, of Vail, to serve 152 months. He must also pay $151,000 to his former employer.

Monreal-Rodriguez has agreed to plead guilty to bribery and several drug and firearms-related charges. Prosecutors say he conspired to buy firearms and smuggle drugs for cash for several months in 2018.