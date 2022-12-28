© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Ex-Arizona Border Patrol agent sentenced for drug trafficking, bribery

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published December 28, 2022 at 1:23 PM MST
A former U.S. Border Patrol agent in Arizona has been sentenced to more than a dozen years in prison for trafficking drugs and taking bribes on the job.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona in Tucson said in a news release that 36-year-old Ramon Antonio Monreal-Rodriguez was sentenced earlier this month.

A federal judge during a Dec. 14 hearing ordered Monreal-Rodriguez, of Vail, to serve 152 months. He must also pay $151,000 to his former employer.

Monreal-Rodriguez has agreed to plead guilty to bribery and several drug and firearms-related charges. Prosecutors say he conspired to buy firearms and smuggle drugs for cash for several months in 2018.

Associated Press
