© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Lake on hook for $33K in witness fees in failed challenge

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published December 28, 2022 at 4:53 AM MST
Kari Lake
Ross D. Franklin
/
AP Photo
Kari Lake, a former Arizona Republican candidate for governor, speaks to supporters at the Republican watch party in Scottsdale, Ariz., Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.

A judge has ordered Kari Lake, the Republican who lost the Arizona governor’s race, to pay $33,000 in fees for witnesses who helped defend officials against Lake’s failed challenge of her defeat to Democrat Katie Hobbs.

But Judge Peter Thompson rejected a request for hundreds of thousands of dollars in fees for the attorneys who defended the officials.

On Tuesday, Thompson declined to impose sanctions against Lake and her lawyers, saying Lake’s failure to prove her case doesn’t mean there was a finding that her claims were groundless.

On Saturday, Thompson dismissed Lake’s election challenge.

Lake plans to appeal.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News KNAU and Arizona newsstate and local newsArizona elections2022 ElectionKatie Hobbs
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press